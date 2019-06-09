FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – United Technologies Aerospace has announced the company will be merging with Raytheon.
The companies announced on Sunday they have come to an agreement to combine in an all-stock merger of equals.
Raytheon is a leading defense company and UTC, which headquarters is located in Farmington, is a leading aerospace company. Together, they will offer a complementary portfolio of aerospace and defense technologies.
The combined company will be called Raytheon Technologies Corporation and will offer expanded technology and R&D capabilities to deliver innovative and cost-effective solutions.
UTC is comprised of Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney.
Otis and Carrier are expected to be separated from UTC in the first half of 2020.
“The combination of United Technologies and Raytheon will define the future of aerospace and defense,” said Greg Hayes, United Technologies Chairman and CEO. “Our two companies have iconic brands that share a long history of innovation, customer focus and proven execution.
Raytheon Technologies Corporation will be headquartered in the greater Boston metro area and will retain a corporate presence in existing locations.
Senator Richard Blumenthal released a statement on the merger:
“This huge potential merger raises very sweeping and serious questions and doubts about its impact on the Connecticut workforce and economy, as well as our national security and defense. I will demand answers immediately and publicly. As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I am troubled by the possible impact on cost and competition of defense product, which may significantly affect American taxpayers. A range of significant factors, including company’s headquarters move to Massachusetts, make this proposed merger potentially unwelcome. Overall, this entire deal merits aggressive and penetrating scrutiny by Congress - as well as the Pentagon, the Department of Justice, and other executive branch agencies. That scrutiny must begin today. Of paramount interest to me is that the company match increasing defense and commercial contract commitments with additional jobs in Connecticut. I will be fighting to protect Connecticut jobs and workers every step of the way.”
