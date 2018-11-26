FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – United Technologies Corporation has announced its plan to separate into three independent companies.
The announcement came on Monday.
According to UTC, the separation will result in three global, industry-leading companies.
The companies will be United Technologies, which is comprised of Collins Aerospace Systems and Pratt & Whitney, Otis, and Carrier.
Otis is the world’s leading manufacturer of elevators, escalators and moving walkways.
Carrier is a global provider of HVAC, refrigeration, building automation, fire safety, and security products.
"Our decision to separate United Technologies is a pivotal moment in our history and will best position each independent company to drive sustained growth, lead its industry in innovation and customer focus, and maximize value creation," said United Technologies Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Gregory Hayes. "Our products make modern life possible for billions of people. I'm confident that each company will continue our proud history of performance, excellence and innovation while building an even brighter future. As standalone companies, United Technologies, Otis and Carrier will be ready to solve our customers' biggest challenges, provide rewarding career opportunities, and contribute positively to communities around the world."
The headquarters for UTC is based in Farmington.
