ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) — United Way of Connecticut, in partnership with the Department of Public Health and the Governor’s Office, said it is offering state residents support through a COVID Vaccine Appointment Assist Line.
The United Way said the focus of the effort is to provide support to those who, due to lack of access to technology, disability, language, or other barriers, cannot successfully access online and other scheduling options available through a variety of healthcare providers across the state.
The phone number to call for vaccination scheduling is: 877-918-2224.
Contact specialists available over the phone can assist people in multiple languages. Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can access the Vaccine Appointment Assist Line through the Connecticut Relay Service by dialing 7-1-1.
The next phase of eligibility for the vaccine in Connecticut began on Monday. All Connecticut residents and people who work in Connecticut and are 55 years of age or older are now eligible for the vaccine.
Frontline educators and child care providers are aksi eligible and will be scheduled for appointments through their employers. This includes pre-K through grade 12 teachers, paraprofessionals, custodial staff, food service providers, school bus drivers, and child care providers as well as in-school administrative staff. It does not include individuals who are not required to work on-site in a school.
In preparation for the expanded eligibility, the Connecticut Vaccine Appointment Assist Line is doubling the number of staff to a total of 300. It said that way it can handle at least 10,000 calls each day to help assist Connecticut residents. Expanded staff will allow us to reduce wait time and answer more calls, more quickly every day.
The United Way's contact specialists will work to schedule eligible callers into vaccination appointments at multiple locations across the state, and offer callers assistance to understand the additional vaccination scheduling options open to them, when needed.
"We are working with a number of healthcare providers across the state to expand the options for people to secure vaccination appointments directly over Vaccine Appointment Assist Line," it said.
The Vaccine Appointment Assist Line has handled more than 110,000 calls since Jan. 14, and it has scheduled directly more than 45,000 patients to receive the vaccine, the United Way said.
The line is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
More information on Connecticut's vaccine rollout, including vaccination locations, can be found here.
The United Way of Connecticut's website can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.