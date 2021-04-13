HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- After the Johnson & Johnson was temporarily stopped on Tuesday, many were left wondering what it means for them and possible upcoming appointments.
“We’ve had people calling today and asking some questions and so we’re giving them the best guidance that we can,” said Lisa Tepper Bates, president and CEO of the United Way of Connecticut.
RELATED: CT presses pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccines
The United Way’s call center received tons of calls on Tuesday from people who were scheduled to get the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine.
“Providers across the state are going to do their best to honor standing appointments with a different vaccine,” Tepper Bates said.
Providers have two options, where they can just substitute one of the other vaccines for an individual, or they can postpone clinics for now.
For those who were scheduled to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it’s best to contact your provider before making a decision.
Bates said it’s too early to tell what this will mean for appointment availability over the next week.
“It’ll be interesting, this will have some ramifications for the stock of Pfizer or Moderna,” she added.
Hartford HealthCare said they primarily used doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for certain patients, like those in the hospital or mobile clinics. But at permanent clinics, they used Pfizer or Moderna.
“For us, it is not causing any significant disruption in our vaccination program,” said Dr. James Cardon, chief clinical integration officer for Hartford HealthCare.
If you were supposed to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and want to reschedule, you can do so through your vaccine provider or by calling the United Way at 877-918-2224.
