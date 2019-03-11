Units search for missing Marine from Connecticut in Sierra Nevada 

Numerous agencies are searching for a Marine, originally from Connecticut, who officials said went missing in the Sierra Nevada 15 days ago.
The National Park Service said 24-year-old First Lt. Matthew Kraft went missing on a planned hike of the 195-mile Sierra High Route, located in California, in late February.
Officials said First Lieutenant Kraft, originally from Washington, Connecticut, is believed to have hiked out of Kearsarge Pass on February 24th.
Officials said he was expected to conclude his hike on March 4th or 5th in Bridgeport, California, approximately 195 miles north of the Kearsarge Pass.
Mono County officials were prompted to check the trail heads in Bridgeport, CA after a call from the First Lieutenant’s father who had not yet heard from him, according to officials at the National Park Service.
First Lt. Kraft is a 6’1” male, weighing 185 lbs. He was commissioned as a Marine Corps officer on May 6th, 2016.
Cell phone forensics pinpointed that First Lt. Kraft’s last phone activity was in the Independence area, 30 miles east of where he started in the Kearsarge Pass.
Officials have utilized both ground and aerial search efforts but said avalanches have been noted along the area.
"Snow instability will remain a challenge as search teams attempt to clear portions of the route," stated Inyo Sheriff's Search and Rescue Coordinator, Sergeant Nate Derr.
Officials are discouraging the public from helping in the search for First Lt. Kraft as conditions are difficult for professionals to navigate.
Multiple state, national, and military units are assisting in the search.
Those with information on First Lt. Kraft or even been in the search area since February 23, please call 888-653-0009 or visit https://www.nps.gov/orgs/1563/submit-a-tip.htm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.