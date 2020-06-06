PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Tonight marks a week since protests flooded our state.
Demonstrations continue to call for an end to racial prejudice and a change in how people of color are treated in society.
In Plainville, the march remained peaceful with one exception.
Eyewitness News witnessed police arrest a man after reportedly threatening marchers with a gun.
Plainville Police tells us they found a loaded gun.
No one was hurt thanks to quick police work, yet some marchers say they weren’t going to let the incident stop their message of unity and equality.
The signs made it clear.
Plainville let their neighbors know there’s no place for racism.
"To dislike somebody and not trust them because their skin is a different shade is absurd," Plainville resident Terry Testa stated.
For a week straight, we’ve seen demonstrations in large and small communities, the rallying cry always the same.
"Equality in everybody. Treat everybody equally," Plainville resident Jay Dube said.
It’s a message, at the moment, gaining traction.
It’s also brought resistance.
As marchers headed to Norton Park, eyewitnesses told Eyewitness News a man reportedly threatened them with a gun.
Only our cameras rolled when Plainville Police arrested 61-year-old Edwin Jacobson.
The chief told us officers found a loaded gun, visible in his car.
Police say he legally owned it.
Despite the incident, the march carried on.
As this 9-year-old black girl said, this scene reaffirmed what she already knew.
"It really feels good to know that you’re, like, not the only one who thinks black lives matter," Waterbury resident Mia Nunn explained.
Yet activists say the real work starts after the protests when there are no cameras or hashtags.
"We need to have those hard conversations of what exactly are we going to pinpoint and do to make the changes," Plainvile resident Monique Jones-Pelletier added.
Those talks are what will move us forward.
As for Edwin Jacobson, Plainville Police say he’s facing charges of threatening, reckless endangerment, and breach of peace.
Again, thankfully no one was hurt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.