NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- On Wednesday, the University of New Haven announced a new, first-of-its-kind curriculum on the business of e-sports.
The university said the introduction of the curriculum will begin with the launch of a “concentration in e-sports management as part of the University’s bachelor’s degree in business management.”
The new concentration will begin enrolling students in the fall of 2020.
“The esports industry is one of the fastest growing in the world,” said University of New Haven President Steven H. Kaplan, Ph.D. “Developing these in-demand, unique academic opportunities at both the undergraduate and graduate levels will enable the University to maximize the interdisciplinary strengths of our programs in business, technology, engineering, and computer science, creating a pioneering opportunity for our students that will prepare them to be the future leaders of the esports industry.”
In addition, the university said it will be creating an interdisciplinary undergraduate program in e-sports and a companion master’s program in e-sports and technology, which is the first graduate program like that in the country.
A $35 million, 2,500 sq. ft. e-sports training and competition center is also set to open in the spring of 2020.
