WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The pandemic has shown us many things, including how essential the nursing profession is.
At the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford, students are getting real-world experience in the school’s new Nursing Education and Simulation Center.
At first glance, it’s easy to think the University of Saint Joseph nursing students are actually inside of a hospital.
In fact, they use a replica of a hospital room, which is part of the school’s new Nursing Education and Simulation Center
The patients are high fidelity simulation manikins who talk, cough, gag and even cry.
Instructors build different medical scenarios through a computer and the new manikins are modeled to respond to the treatments students give to them.
“I really enjoy using it. I feel that it really prepares us very well for the clinical setting,” said Nicole Cuevas, a senior nursing student at the University of Saint Joseph.
“In the lab, we’re able to come in, we’re able to practice things we’re not so confident on,” said Jaelyn Rivera, a senior nursing student.
The new lab, funded by donors, features an expanded space with new beds and equipment.
“It’s amazing to see the new technology we’ve been given. We’re very lucky to have this,” said Emily Luna, a senior nursing student.
Students practice simulations in the lab and then use those skills in all sorts of hospital settings.
It’s also a safe space where students can make mistakes.
The nursing program has its largest senior class ever this year.
Janet Knecht, chair of the nursing department, said there has been growing interest in the nursing program since the pandemic hit.
“At the state level, nursing schools throughout the state are experiencing increased numbers of applicants,” she said.
This advanced technology is helping prepare the next generation of nurses.
“By being prepared, nurses respond. And they take care of the patients the way they need to be taken care of,” said Yvonne Joy, director of the Graduate Nursing Program at the University of Saint Joseph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.