HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - University of Hartford officials have laid out a plan for students, faculty, and staff to return to campus for this coming Fall.
According to school officials, the university will offer an early drop off period to students from Saturday, August 15 until Sunday, August 23.
This will give students the opportunity to drop off their personal items during predesignated times in their rooms and return without having to stay overnight.
Students must sign up in advance for the drop off period to ensure everyone safely practices social distancing, as well as minimize traffic and to accommodate testing requirements.
School officials say that students will begin arriving back at residence halls on a staggered basis during the period of Monday, August 24 through Wednesday, August 26, with classes also officially resuming on Wednesday, August 26.
Online learning may be allowed during the first week to accommodate those students still moving back in and to allow for state-required COVID-19 testing.
On Tuesday, November 24, classes on campus conclude and students will leave for Thanksgiving break.
Students will be able to return to campus on January 17, 2021.
In a statement, the university says:
"We recognize this change means less time for students in our residential and dining facilities. As a result, we will proactively reduce room and board costs by two weeks. Revised bills for residential students will reflect this reduction."
From Monday, November 30 to Tuesday, December 16, final exams, Fall classes, review sessions, office hours, and reading days will be remote.
The Winter term, which runs from Saturday, December 26 to Friday, January 15, will be held entirely online.
Residence halls will reopen to students for the Spring semester beginning on Sunday, January 17.
Officials add that they are aware that Commencement is on December 15 and "will work with all graduating students requiring accommodations".
An official plan for Fall sports hasn't been released yet.
