NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - More and more employers are looking for workers with science and math skills, and not just in traditional high-tech fields.
Some colleagues are trying to help more students get those skills, especially women and people of color.
Sharath Raj is a graduate student at the University of New Haven.
He said, “I have this American dream of settling down in New York.”
Raj came to the university to live out his dream. He hopes his degree in business analytics will take him to the big apple.
He’s taking advantage of a program aimed at bringing more people into STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math.
International students who graduate from a STEM-designated program can stay in the U.S. for anywhere from 12 to 36 months for work and training.
The Edge Scholars Program launched earlier this year and seeks to get more people interested in stem.
It’s one of many ways UNH is trying to get more women and people of color into STEM-related fields.
Penny Pang, another graduate student at the University of New Haven touted the education she is receiving here, “the universities in the United States are the best in the world.”
The labor field is changing with technology. So, employers in fields like finance and marketing want potential workers with STEM skills.
UNH’s business school has also changed, adding STEM-designations onto majors for business and marketing.
On the undergraduate side, in business analytics, they are one of a handful across the country that offers that designation.
That also helps more students take advantage of the recruitment programs.
UNH also helps students like Raj find the jobs they need to maintain their visas.
Raj says that support helps him feel welcome to pursue his dream.
“The fact is, everyone here has an equal opportunity, and, like, you know, America is the land of opportunity,” said Raj.
