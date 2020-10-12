NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The University of New Haven is moving all of its classes online for the remainder of the week due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the community.
President Steven Kaplan sent a letter to the UNH community on Monday that said starting on Tuesday, students will transition to online learning.
The university has moved to a color-coded alert system for COVID-19 cases and updates.
UNH is currently in an Orange Alert status, which suggests that new cases on campus are increasing and may continue to do so for the next few days.
In the past seven days, the school has reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 with 417 students in quarantine on campus and 154 in quarantine off-campus.
Classes will move online until Saturday October 17 and the university will reassess at that time.
Commuter students are also restricted from campus for any reason from Tuesday until Saturday.
Students who reside in on-campus housing are strongly encouraged to remain on campus, at least until they are tested for COVID-19.
Gatherings of any size are also prohibited until transmission rates decrease.
This also comes after an entire residence hall was placed under quarantine due to COVID-19 cases.
The university says that Winchester Hall remains under quarantine and will do so until Oct. 20.
For a full breakdown of other guidelines released by the school, click here.
