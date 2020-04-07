NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The University of New Haven has temporarily reduced pay for faculty and staff, along with other cost-cutting measures.
UNH said it is anticipating between $12 million and $15 million in financial losses due to the school's coronavirus-related refunds and credits to students.
"We do not yet know the extent of losses that might occur due to potential declines in Summer I & II revenues and fall enrollments," said Doug Whiting, associate vice president for marketing and public relations, UNH. "In all of our deliberations on how to address those losses, University President Steve Kaplan has asked everyone to work to mitigate the overall impact to students and employees."
The across-the-board reductions in pay for all faculty and staff were announced two weeks ago. They were coupled with the temporary elimination of the university's contributions to retirement plans and other measures.
Friday, Kaplan announced that the school would temporarily furlough some staff, but with little or nor loss of income or medical benefits through July 31.
"We have not yet announced when the furloughs will take effect, nor do we know at the present time how many employees will be furloughed," Whiting said.
The university said extensions or reductions of the furloughs will depend on COVID-19 developments.
