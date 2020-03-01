NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The University of New Haven announced Sunday that all students and faculty in Italy are required to return to the United States amid coronavirus concerns.
President Steven Kaplan said the decision is in response to the CDC and the US State Department raising travel and health advisory levels in Italy to warning level 3.
All operations at UNH's campus in Tuscany are suspended, Kaplan said.
Kaplan said all individuals returning from Italy are asked not to return to the University until Spring Break is over.
"The decision to temporarily suspend operations on our Tuscany campus is one I do not make lightly and was made following consultation with various U.S. and Italian health and governmental agencies," Kaplan said.
The decision comes one day after the University of Connecticut canceled their study abroad in Italy over virus concerns.
