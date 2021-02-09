NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The University of New Haven announced one of its students died from complications related to COVID-19.
The university sent out a statement on Tuesday saying Joshua Goodart, a cybersecurity and networks major in the Class of 2021 died over the weekend.
Goodart, an Oxford resident, became sick over winter break and was hospitalized in January, according to the university.
He had not yet returned to campus for the spring semester.
The Undergraduate Student Government Association will hold a candlelight vigil on Friday, February 12 at 5:30 p.m. near the Charger Statue. The university said face coverings must be worn at all times and physical distancing will be enforced.
Greif counselors will be able at the university.
Goodart’s adviser Liberty Page said he was passionate about his major, describing him as a "hardworking, sincerely nice, and happy person. He never had a complaint and was nothing but positive. I am thinking of his smile, how cheerful he was, and how excited he was about his future."
The University of New Haven will award Goodart’s degree posthumously during the spring commencement and will invite his parents to be special guests should the university have an in-person commencement.
A GoFundMe page has been started in his honor.
For more information from UNH, click here.
