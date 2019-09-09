WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As the new school year gets into full swing, U.S. News and World Report released its new college ranking report.
In it, the University of St. Joseph in West Hartford is making the grade in the report for the first time.
The university is ranked first in ‘Best Social Mobility,’ and finishes at second in Connecticut when it comes to ‘Best Value.’
It also came in at the top spot as an 'A+ school for B students.'
University of St. Joseph all came in third among the ‘Best National Universities,’ following Yale University and the University of Connecticut.
The university serves only about 2,400 students.
According to the report, the best colleges in the U.S. are:
- Princeton University
- Harvard University
- Columbia University
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Yale University
- Stanford University
- University of Chicago
- University of Pennsylvania
- Northwestern University
Among the list of the best in the country, here's how schools in Connecticut ranked:
- Yale University: #3
- UConn: #64
- University of St. Joseph: #147
- Quinnipiac University: #153
- University of Hartford: #211
- Sacred Heart University: #218
- University of Bridgeport: #293
To read the full report, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.