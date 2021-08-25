HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The University of St. Joseph is updating its vaccination requirements.
School officials said that students, faculty, and staff will now be required to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
This policy applies to part time and adjunct faculty, as well as athletic training staff, graduate assistants, and student workers.
Students, faculty, and staff can apply for a medical or religious exemption.
Employees and students must show proof that they've received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or their medical/religious exemption by September.
All students and employees must provide verification they've been fully vaccinated by October 15.
Those failing to provide proof that they've received their vaccine will be subject to sanctions and/or a loss of privileges.
School officials said that remote learning is not an option for unvaccinated students.
The decision comes after the FDA fully approved Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for people ages 16 and over.
The university will be holding a vaccine clinic for students, faculty, and staff Friday, August 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the O'Connell Center.
Appointments are not required.
