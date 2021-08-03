(WFSB) - Connecticut residents should not put their bird feeders back up or leave water out for birds just yet.
The Connecticut Audubon Society said that there is an unknown ailment causing birds across parts of the country to die.
The discovery was made after testing three birds that were found dead earlier this summer.
Tests showed that the birds showed some traces of a condition that was killing birds in parts of the U.S., specifically in southern, mid-Atlantic, and mid-western states.
The birds show neurological symptoms and some have crusty eyes.
The Connecticut Audubon Society says it's tested for and ruled out nearly all known bird diseases in Connecticut and elsewhere, adding that eliminating places in the state where birds gather is crucial.
It's possible that the condition is an infection that's spreading from bird to bird.
Bird lovers should not do anything that would cause birds to congregate.
There are plenty of natural food this time of year, and do not need feeders.
