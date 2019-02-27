HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Several vials of an unknown substance forced police to close the southbound side of Main Street in Hartford.
The vials were within the Metropolitan District Commission building, police said on Wednesday afternoon.
The Hartford police bomb squad and hazmat team responded, along with firefighters.
Employees in the general vicinity of the office were asked to leave the building while the investigation was ongoing.
The vials were secured and removed for testing, and left the building around 1 p.m.
MDC said there is no evidence that anyone was harmed and all personnel have returned to the building.
There were no external evacuations and the drinking water was not affected in any way as there are no water supply treatment facilities located at the Main Street location.
The southbound side of Main Street was closed between Wells and Gold streets, but has since reopened.
Further information will be provided if it becomes available.
