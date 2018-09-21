GROTON, CT (WFSB) -- Police in Groton are investigating after an unknown white powdery substance was found at an Islamic center.
The substance was found at the center in the area of Fort Street Friday morning.
The city of Groton Fire Department, Connecticut State Police and DEEP Hazmat Units are investigating.
Police said a 43-year-old man was exposed to the powder while opening a letter.
Fort Street was closed while police investigated, and neighbors were asked to shelter in place. No evacuations were reported.
The powder was taken to a state lab for testing.
Police said there is no immediate danger, and the scene has since cleared.
