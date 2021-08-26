CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) – A group of parents screaming for the governor to "unmask our children" interrupted a school meeting in Cheshire.
Gov. Ned Lamont joined educators and public health officials on Wednesday for a discussion about the new school year.
The meeting was meant to unify a plan to get students back in the classroom, but it ended abruptly after parents who don't want their children to wear masks showed up to express their opinions.
At the beginning of the meeting, it appeared parents came to listen, but then it started to get disruptive as some started yelling.
When it got to the part of the meeting where people would be able to ask questions, it got out of hand.
At one point, Cheshire’s superintendent tried to calm things down.
“This is a reflection of how we can’t have a civil dialogue,” said Superintendent Jeff Solan.
That didn’t work. Then, more parents started yelling at the governor and the group of educators.
The meeting ended about 30 minutes early.
Some of the parents then followed Lamont out of the school and started calling him a criminal and accusing him of sending children to a concentration camp.
“These bullying tactics will not change what we all know to be true and agreed upon by both the scientific and academic communities," Lamont said after the meeting. "Masks work and they help to keep our communities safe, especially young children who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.”
Last week, Lamont announced that there would be mask mandate at schools until Sept. 30 because of the increase in COVID cases and the Delta variant.
“I see what’s going on Georgia. I see what’s going on in Florida. I see what’s going on in Texas. I see a lot of kids being sent home and quarantined, not having a chance to be in the classroom. I am here to listen how we can best keep our schools open and kids in the classroom,” Lamont said.
Parents expressed their opinions on Wednesday.
“It’s out of their scope to try to keep children on a healthy course, while policing their mask-wearing all day,” said parent Amy Bourdon, who has four children at Highland Elementary School in Cheshire. “We are simply trying to re-establish the right for us to choose what’s best for our children, and restore parents' rights.”
Susan Zabohonski’s group, “Parents Choice,” was at Wednesday' roundtable in Cheshire to protest the statewide school mask mandate.
“We believe that masking of children should be left to the parent," Zabohonski said. "We believe that every health decision should be left to the parent.”
Children 11 and younger cannot get vaccinated.
“Masks are a very valuable stopgap as we wait for vaccines especially for younger kids," said Dr. Luke Davis, a pulmonary and critical care physician.
Davis was among several medical professionals in Fairfield who sent a letter to the state Board of Education weeks ago, urging it to adopt a mask mandate in schools.
Physicians said that without masking, there could be high risk of transmission in classrooms, simultaneous infections among children, and further risk of breakthrough infections among vaccinated teachers and staff.
“When you’re talking about classroom settings when you have children crowded together and with teachers and other staff in schools, that’s a setting where there’s greater risk,” Davis said.
Zabohonski said if school mask mandates remain in place, they’ll continue pushing boards of education to let parents decide.
“Let’s get these decisions for parenting back into the hands of parents," she argued.
Several state politicians responded to the disrupted meeting.
“What you all should know is that teachers are ready. These are rock solid professionals,” said Katie Dias, president of the Connecticut Education Association, the state's largest teachers union.
However, what teachers’ may not be ready for is getting infected with COVID, which is why many educators are supportive of masks in schools, Dias said.
“We know families have their concerns, and we are basically saying please work with your district, have an open line of communication, learn all the things they‘re doing,” said Connecticut education commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker.
Later in the day on Wednesday, the Connecticut Democrats issued a statement:
The Connecticut Republicans like to say they are past the extremism of the Trump era. But mask protests like today’s in Cheshire are happening across the state. Disagreeing on policy is part of our process. But this behavior, and similar protests at recent Board of Education meetings in Bristol and Fairfield, has no place in political discourse. Local officials are increasingly concerned for their safety. Today, I am calling on the Chairman of the Connecticut Republicans exercise his leadership and to denounce this disruptive and hostile behavior.
(17) comments
Goes to show you how ignorant and pea brained redneck repukes are. Don't even want to protect their own kids and too selfish to realize it protects others.
#GOGETYOURSHOT #NoMoreExcuses
#Biden/Harris2020 #RidinWithBiden #GoJoe! #Pride #drumpfisgoingtojail #WearYourMask #BlackLivesMatter #ByeDon! #EndOfAnError #VoteBlueNoMatterWho #BlueWave #FreedomFromReligion #SocialismNOW #HappyBlueYear #BanAllGuns #WillYouShutUpMan
Give them what they want. Keep your masked considerate children at home. When they don't find any teachers with a brain at the front of the classroom, while they're children are taking turns getting each other sent to our already burdened hospitals, they just might get it...maybe. Then regret will set in...maybe.
[beam]. Why does the state not push for several changes of air in an occupied building or use Hepa filtration to address the Covid risks? That would address enough to say masks could be optional or at least mandatory if an outbreak occurs for a few weeks to ensure it’s addressed with testing of course. Exhaust systems work, windows with fan work and Hepa filters work. This should occur where multiple people must be in a building and can’t change hours.
Well these parents made jackasses out of themselves! If you don't want your kid to wear a mask keep them home. Don't inflict their germs on other kids who are too young to be vaccinated. Rights have responsibilities to go along with them. Don't turn the kids into disease vectors.
Unmask our kids! Come on CT stand up for your kids, and ourselves. Unmask our kids protest Saturday in Hartford. Be there!
Unmask our kids?! Stand up for our kids!!!? This is insane! Any parent fighting to have unmasked children in school, putting other students, teachers, staff and themselves in harm's way are nothing more than child abusers and those that would risk injuries to minors. How about asking your kids what they think, instead of willingly sacrificing them!🤦🏾♂️
Forcing a child to wear a face diaper for a virus with a 99.99% survival rate among children is child abuse. And the sad part is, you should be able to have your beliefs and implement them with your family and I should be able to do the same with my beliefs. If you feel better with your kids in a mask then so be it. But you don't get to force your beliefs on my family. We are sick of people like you that are too scared to live!
Spare me the fake outrage. Maybe I missed it, but when cities like Minneapolis were literally on fire (during the summer of 2020), I don't recall state Democrats having anything to say about that. It's the same old thing...."by any means necessary". Second verse, same as the first!
Anonymity absolves accountability and cancels credibility. You're in plentiful company here.
Unmask our kids! Come on CT. Stand up for your children. For ourselves. Unmask our kids protest in Hartford on Saturday....Be there!
SCOTUS precedent:
"Jacobson v. Massachusetts"
"Prince v. Massachusetts"
Brian Duffy ~~ Tariffville, CT
Fyi, The Jacobson decision led to forced sterilization of women in the mid 1900's.
I use a real name with real facts. You have neither. Please validate your legal education. You won't, I'm sure.
Are you trying to say what I said isn't factual? I notice you had no rebuttal to what I said besides your weak attack on me...
BTW no one cares about your repeated over and over statement that you use your real name. You are the only one who feels special about that.
I'm not better than everyone else. Just everyone here.
hahaha Brian is a troll
WFSB is going Gray.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.