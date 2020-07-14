HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An unprecedented number of bears have been entering Connecticut homes in 2020, state environmental officials said.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said on Tuesday that interactions with black bears has risen every year.
Already in 2020 through July 8, DEEP said it received 25 reports of bears entering homes, which was on track to triple the average number of home entries from 2018 and 2019.
The number of home entries reported this year in June alone was 17, which equaled those reported during all of 2019.
Black bears that can get to human-associated food such as birdseed, trash and pet food on a regular basis become comfortable around people and then associate food with humans, DEEP said. As the bear population continues to grow and expand its range, and bears become increasingly food-conditioned, conflicts with humans will continue to increase, and food-conditioned bears pose a greater risk to public safety and often cause more property damage to houses, cars, pets, and livestock.
“Black bears should never be fed – either intentionally or unintentionally,” said Jenny Dickson, DEEP wildlife division director. “Bears that are attracted to homes by easily-accessible foods lose their fear of humans. Such bears spend more time in neighborhoods and near people, increasing risks to public safety, the likelihood of property damage, and the possibility that the bears may be hit and killed by vehicles.”
Anyone who encounters a bear while in a yard or hiking, should make their presence known by yelling or making other loud noises. DEEP said people should never attempt to get closer to a bear. If a bear does not retreat, slowly leave the area. If in a yard, go into the house, garage or other structure. If the bear persistently approaches, go on the offensive, shout, wave arms, and throw sticks or rocks. If a person is hiking with a dog, it is imperative that the person keeps the dog on a short leash and not let it roam free. It's for the safety of the dog, the person, and the bear.
DEEP had some rules on how to handle or avoid bear encounters:
- Never feed bears.
- Do not feed birds in the spring (starting in late March), summer, and early fall. Clean up spilled seed from the ground.
- Store garbage in secure, airtight containers inside a garage or storage area. Adding ammonia to cans and bags will reduce odors that attract bears. Periodically clean garbage cans with ammonia to reduce residual odor. Garbage for pickup should be put outside the morning of collection and not the night before.
- Do not store leftover bird seed or recyclables in a porch or screened sunroom as bears can smell these items and will rip screens to get at them.
- Supervise dogs at all times when outside. Keep dogs on a short leash when walking and hiking. A roaming dog might be perceived as a threat to a bear or its cubs. (Dogs are required to be on a leash when visiting State Parks, State Forests, and Wildlife Management Areas. Check dog and leash regulations for town properties, land trusts, and other public properties before heading to those areas.)
- Do not leave pet food outdoors or feed pets outside.
- Use electric fencing to protect beehives, agricultural crops, berry bushes, chickens, and other livestock.
- Keep barbecue grills clean. Store grills inside a garage or shed.
- Avoid placing meat scraps or sweet foods, such as fruit and fruit peels, in compost piles.
In the rare instance when a bear appears to be aggressive toward people, residents should immediately contact DEEP’s 24-hour dispatch line at 860-424-3333.
More information about bears in Connecticut can be found on DEEP's website here.
