NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – Graphic details are being released about an ongoing New London police investigation in the alleged sexual assault of students by a now fire school employee.
WARNING: Some of the elements in this story are graphic.
A court unsealed the arrest warrant of former school climate specialist, Corriche Gaskin.
The warrant reveals accusations that Gaskin raped a student.
The 35-year-old is now charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury.
The alleged victims at the time were 15 and 16-years-old.
The sexual assault investigation that began in March by New London police of Gaskin continues to grow.
Gaskin was charged in April and is currently incarcerated in the Bridgeport Correctional Center as his newly unsealed arrest warrant was made public.
It graphically details a statement from a former middle school student alleging Gaskin violently raped her on two occasions between classes inside Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School.
“Victim #1 and her mother were speaking about Gaskin when her mother asked if he had touched or raped her. Victim #1 then told her mother, rape. The mother asked how many times. Victim #1 replied, ‘two times,’” the arrest warrant detailed.
The investigation began on March 19 when police were told about a complaint of sexual assault of a student, and that Gaskin showed home cell phone video of sexual acts.
One of the videos was with a 25-year-old teacher, while another was with a 21-year-old paraprofessional at Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School.
In a statement the school district says, “documents recently unsealed by the court related to the terminated employee, are currently being reviewed. Be assured, the school district will continue to act swiftly with undeterred resolve to protect all of our students and will continuing working with law enforcement.”
Police confirm the investigation is ongoing and sources say it’s just the beginning.
The newly unseals warrant states, “Victim #1 disclosed that in seventh grade she was called by Gaskin to his office. Gaskin told her to lift up her shirt. The victim told Gaskin, ‘no.’ Gaskin then pushed the Victim #1 onto his desk and pulled down her pants and underwear.”
In March, the school’s resource officer obtained a sworn written statement from Victim #2 that towards the end of the 2016-17 school year while in the 8th grade at Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School, she had a sexual encounter with Gaskin in his office.
Police will not comment on the case or indicate if further charges are coming.
So far, Gaskin has been fired and the district has placed several staff members on paid administrative leave.
In the meantime, the Office of the Child Advocate is involved in the case too.
