STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - With a missing New Canaan mother gone now for more than two months, her estranged husband faced a judge again.
Fotis Dulos arrived at Stamford court around 9:45 a.m. on Friday for an appearance. He left court about two hours later.
The judge, defense and prosecution tackled a number of topics, including Jennifer Dulos' medical records, GPS monitoring and a gag order.
Fotis Dulos' attorney Norm Pattis sought Jennifer Dulos' medical records to prove his theory that she was despondent at the time of her disappearance and had undergone $14,000 in medical tests. However, the judge denied the motion.
They also discussed putting on a wrist GPS monitoring device. However, that motion was also denied. Fotis Dulos was also ordered to have no contact with girlfriend Michelle Troconis.
Prosecutors want a gag order in place to stop Fotis Dulos' attorney, Norm Pattis, from publicly speaking about his client.
Pattis filed an objection and said he needs to speak about the case to defend Fotis Dulos.
The judge did not make a ruling on it.
The case was continued until Sept. 13.
Fotis Dulos and Troconis were charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.
Both pleaded not guilty to the charges.
In recent court filings, Pattis said the state's case against his client is weak and asked for the charges to be dropped.
In addition to the criminal case, a civil case is also making its way through the court system.
The case involves Jennifer Dulos' mother, Gloria Farber.
Farber claims Fotis Dulos owes her money.
Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 24.
The search for Jennifer Dulos has now cost state police almost 9,000 in overtime, which amounts to $600,000.
The New Canaan Police Department said it has received hundreds of tips.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage.
This is starting to sound like the Russian collusion case.
