ASHFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The unseasonably warm temperatures have kicked off the maple sugaring season a few weeks early.
The cold nights and warm days have the maple trees flowing early, and the sap is running through Bill Proulx’s 2,500 taps spread throughout miles of plastic piping in Ashford.
“Nice day, perfect day for making maple syrup,” Proulx said on Tuesday.
He’s been busy, getting little sleep since Saturday, and warmer days monitoring and pumping thousands of gallons of sap to evaporate down to pure maple syrup inside his River Edge Sugar House.
“So far, I’m very optimistic. We had a lot of cold weather recently we’ve had a lot of water in the ground which is good typically that builds up sugar content,” Proulx said.
He uses science to his advantage.
Through reverse osmosis he extracts more water out of the sap which he stores in a huge stainless vat under the sugarhouse.
“It’s a very intricate and delicate process. Two thousand gallons of this sap will boil down to make 40 gallons of pure maple syrup,” Proulx said.
A wood fueled fire boils the sap down to a sweet grade of maple syrup.
Proulx and his crew will work practically non-stop for the next month, and everything depends on the weather.
“I watch the weather several times a day and right now it looks promising. I’d be concerned if I saw a prolonged stretch of warmth. But by the weekend the temperatures look like they’re going to start to go down again which is good,” Proulx said.
Last year wasn’t so good, according to Proulx. He bottled just 650 gallons.
