HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- After some nice weather this weekend, the rain is making a comeback for the beginning of the work week.
First, Sunday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures expected to reach the mid to upper 70s inland. There could be some spotty showers during the morning.
There will be sunny breaks during the afternoon, along with another chance for more showers and possibly thunderstorms into the evening and overnight hours.
“At this point, we are thinking that, given the loss of the sunlight, there will be a decreasing supply of energy that should keep most of the storms below severe limits,” Meteorologist Mike Cameron said.
Then, the chance for more unsettled weather returns.
Cameron said there could be a few showers and thunderstorms overnight into Monday morning.
Some showers are possible during the morning hours, but then it’ll turn partly sunny, warm, and humid.
Temperatures could exceed 80 degrees for some parts of the state on Monday.
“In fact, it could be the warmest day since Oct. 10 of last year when the high was 85 at Bradley International Airport,” Cameron said.
As a cold front passes through the state Monday evening, that’s when a few scattered showers and thunderstorms could pop up.
“The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted all the state to be within the lowest-grade probability for severe thunderstorms. Gusty wind and a few hailstones would be the primary “severe weather” risks from the storms,” Cameron said.
After that, temperatures should drop to between 55 and 60 degrees overnight.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low and mid 70s.
Wednesday will be sunny and cool in the morning, then clouds spread over the state during the afternoon.
A few showers could arrive by the evening.
