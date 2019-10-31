PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- An untimely death investigation is underway after a person was found unconscious inside a vehicle in Plainfield on Wednesday evening, according to Police.
Police received a call around 8 p.m. from a customer who said there was an unconscious male in a vehicle at the Sam's Food Mart on Norwich Road.
During the investigation, it was determined that a 60-year-old man was unconscious and unresponsive.
Medics were unable to perform CPR to revive the man, Police said.
The man was pronounced dead on scene.
The investigation is still active.
