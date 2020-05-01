HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - More than 60 million gallons of gas is sitting in storage in Connecticut.
That's good for consumers, but it's creating an environmental dilemma for gas retailers.
It's not just the cheap prices that's a problem.
The type of fuel sitting in these tanks is called "Winter Blend," which is more harmful to the ozone layer.
By this time of year, gas stations start to switch over to the summer blend, but they can'e because these tanks are full.
"I’m not spending like basically any gas right now. Like I’m going out to go grocery shopping for my parents, picking up pizza which is what I’m doing right now," said Greg Petropoulos.
With people off the roads because of stay-at-home orders, gas retailers have taken a hit.
The Connecticut Energy Marketers Association says the average number of gallons sold each month has been cut in half.
"It's a little nerve-racking right now," said Chris Herb with the CT Energy Marketers Association.
"For this van? I usually put in what? 50 or 60 dollars per pump. Right now, I can only put in half of it. And I’ll be able to use it for more than a week," said Ismael Agasino.
This is good for consumers, but it's a headache for gasoline retailers.
Chris Herb represents those businesses.
"Virtually all storage is full today. Whether it’s the barges in New Haven Harbor that typically bring our fuel into Connecticut, the big storage tanks off of I-95 and I-91-- those are full. The trucks that bring gasoline to the gas station- the trucks are full," he said.
There is nowhere to put the Winter Blend gasoline, the type of fuel sold in the winter months.
After a month of waiting for a solution, state regulators are lending businesses a hand.
They're allowing retailers to sell the Winter Blend gasoline until the supply is gone.
"The good news is in the short term, consumers are going to continue to see low prices, and prices are probably going to go lower than they are today."
Herb says with few people out on the roads, selling the Winter Blend into the summer shouldn't harm the environment.
