MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Although it's early January and most golfers have their clubs stored away for winter, the balmy weather on Saturday allowed some players to get in 18 holes at Lyman Orchards Golf Club in Middlefield.
The course had over 200 rounds booked by 10 a.m. this morning, according to Outing Sales Director, Ashley Ogorzalek.
"All week the phones have been ringing off the hook. Any time there's a cancellation, within the hour it's filling right back in," said Ogorzalek.
Mark Laporte and his friends were one of the many golfers who took advantage of the unusual, but pleasant weather.
"I think we set up a tee time on Tuesday. We saw the nice weekend and said alright we got to make this early, so we did," said Laporte, who drove nearly an hour to play.
There are slots open for those interested in playing on Sunday.
To book a tee time, click here or call 860-266-5286.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.