HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut could be in for a wet start to the holiday week.
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson said one forecasting model showed parts of the state getting as much as 2 inches of rain between Sunday night and Monday.
"In the afternoon we're expecting some drizzle as those clouds roll in," Richardson said. "Then for the evening, we are taking a look at some definite rain moving in to [Monday] morning."
WET WEATHER 🌧️☔️ on the way for tonight into tomorrow.. some models showing we could get as much as 2 inches of rain in some areas! Others forecasting much less.. details on @WFSBnews coming up. pic.twitter.com/dj2PCunhZy— Lorin Richardson (@LorinOnTV) November 22, 2020
Temperatures on Sunday should only get into the 40s for Sunday.
The Monday morning commute would be impacted by the rain.
"It's going to be on and off rain throughout the morning hours," Richardson explained. "It really pushes out heading into the afternoon hours."
The Global Forecast System model showed the state getting roughly 1 inch of rain out of the system. The European model, however, brought that total up to 2 inches.
"We'll keep you posted," Richardson said.
Temperatures should make it into the 50s on Monday.
Tuesday looks clear, but chilly.
Temperatures will only be in the 40s.
Another storm system approaches on Wednesday, but it should hold off until late in the day.
"[Thanksgiving] morning is looking wet," Richardson said. "We could be seeing some breaks of sunshine in the afternoon."
Temps may make it into the 50s for the holiday.
