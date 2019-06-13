HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm system and a warm front are expected to bring rain and drizzle to the state on Thursday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said both were moving up the coast early Thursday morning.
"While the heaviest rain should fall to the east of Connecticut, a few downpours are likely and there could be a rumble or two of thunder," Haney said.
Track the rain with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
Rainfall totals should range from between .25" to 1" in parts of the state.
"It looks like eastern Connecticut stands the best chance to realize the higher rainfall totals," Haney said.
Haney said the clouds, rain and breeze will make it an unseasonably cool day.
Temperatures will range from the high-50s to mid-60s.
The normal high for June 13 is 79 degrees.
There may be a few scattered showers on Friday, but most of the day should be dry.
"Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy, and there will be a strong westerly breeze," Haney said.
Highs will be on the cool side between 68 and 74 degrees.
Lows should range between 50 and 55 Friday night.
Haney said Saturday is looking good with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s inland. On the shore, a breeze should keep them in the 70s.
For Father's Day on Sunday, the air turns more humid. Temps should again be in the 80s away from the coast, but the sky will be partly-to-mostly cloudy.
"A weak frontal boundary will spark a few showers and thunderstorms," Haney said. "While there is a chance for a morning shower, there's a greater chance during the afternoon and evening."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
