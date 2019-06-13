HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm system and a warm front brought rain and drizzle to the state on Thursday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said heavy rain overspread the state by late morning.
"[It] will be heavy at times through early to mid-afternoon," Dixon said. "Rumbles of thunder are possible."
Rainfall totals should range from between .25" to 1" in parts of the state.
Eastern Connecticut stands the best chance to see the higher totals.
Haney said the clouds, rain and breeze will make it an unseasonably cool day.
Temperatures will range from the high-50s to mid-60s.
The normal high for June 13 is 79 degrees.
"[Friday will be a] primarily dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but [we] can’t rule out a chance for some spotty afternoon showers," Dixon said.
Highs will be on the cool side between 68 and 74 degrees.
Lows should range between 50 and 55 Friday night.
Dixon said Saturday is looking good with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s inland. On the shore, a breeze should keep them in the 70s.
"The upcoming weekend is on track, dry Saturday and warm," he said.
For Father's Day on Sunday, the air turns more humid. Temps should again be in the 80s away from the coast, but the sky will be partly-to-mostly cloudy.
"Warm, and muggier," Dixon said. "[There will be a] chance for rain and storms later in the day."
