2017 list of Connecticut country fairs

(MGN)

Here's a list of country fairs being held across the state during late summer and fall.

Aug. 2-4

Potato and Corn Festival, Augur Field, North Branford

Aug. 9-10

Lebanon Country Fair, 122 Mack Road, Lebanon

Aug. 9-11

Tolland County 4-H Fair, Tolland County Agricultural Center

Aug. 16-18

Bridgewater Country Fair, 100 Main St. South, Bridgewater

Hamburg Fair, 1 Sterling City Rd., Lyme

Wolcott Country Fair, 245 Wolcott Road, Wolcott

Aug. 17-18

Mohegan Tribe Wigwam Festival, Mohegan Reservation

Aug. 22-25

Brooklyn Fair, 15 Fairgrounds Road, Brooklyn

Aug. 23-25

Chester Fair, Chester Fairgrounds

Terryville Lions Country Fair, Terryville Fairgrounds, Plymouth

Aug. 30-Sept. 2

Haddam Neck Fair, Haddam Neck Fairgrounds

Woodstock Fair, Woodstock Fairgrounds, South Woodstock

Aug. 31-Sept. 2

Goshen Fair, Goshen Fair Grounds

Sept. 5-8

Hebron Harvest Fair, Hebron Lion’s Fairgrounds

North Haven Fair, North Haven Fairgrounds

Wapping Fair, 75 Brookfield Street, South Windsor

Sept. 6-8

Bethlehem Fair, Bethlehem Fairgrounds

Ledyard Fair, Ledyard Fairgrounds

Sept. 12-15

Four Town Fair, Four Town Fairgrounds, Somers

Sept. 13-19

The Big E, 1305 Memorial Ave. West Springfield, MA

Sept. 13-15

Berlin Fair, Berlin Fairgrounds

Sept. 19-22

Bristol Mum Festival, 70 Memorial Boulevard, Bristol

Sept 20-22

Guildford Fair, Guilford Fairgrounds

Sept. 21-22

Orange Country Fair, Orange Fairgrounds

Sept. 26-29

Durham Fair, Durham Fairgrounds

Oct. 4-6

Harwinton Fair, Harwinton Fairgrounds

Portland Fair, Exchange Club Grounds Rt. 17A, Portland

Oct. 4-6 and Oct. 11-13

Southington Apple Harvest Festival, 75 Main St., Southington

Oct. 18-20

Glastonbury Apple Harvest & Music Festival, Riverfront Park, Glastonbury

Don't see your country fair listed? Email it to WFSBContentProducer@meredith.com

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.