MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Senator Richard Blumenthal, private investigators, and family members of a Middletown man who has been missing for more than a month will meet in Bridgeport Sunday.
The investigators are expected to reveal their findings.
59-year-old Peter Recchia was last seen near Millers Pond State Park last month. He never returned home.
Channel 3 met with his daughter last month as she searched for leads and handed out flyers.
The family turned to private investigators for help.
Recchia is 5'11", 150 pounds with green eyes and gray hair.
The update will be given at 10:30 a.m. at the Margaret E. Morton Government Center in Bridgeport.
