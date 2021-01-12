HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An update on state support for small businesses that are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic is expected on Tuesday.
Gov. Ned Lamont penciled in a virtual news conference for 11 a.m.
Lamont said he'll have a discussion with David Lehman, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, Scott Dolch, executive director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association, and the owners of several small businesses that are participating in the state's Business Recovery Grant Program.
Starting this week, business were able to apply for a second round of funds from the federal Paycheck Protection Program. However, many businesses told Channel 3 that it isn't enough.
Last month, Connecticut's restaurants made a desperate plea for help and said the industry was on the verge of collapse.
Hundreds of restaurants in the state have closed since the start of the pandemic.
