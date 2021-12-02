BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Former city mayor William Stortz has been located safely.
Police did not elaborate, but said Stortz had been located early Thursday morning.
85-year-old William Stortz was last seen sometime Wednesday afternoon.
Police say Stortz left his Bristol home around 12:30 p.m. to go to an appointment in New Britain.
He kept his appointment and was last seen driving towards Walnut Hill Park in New Britain.
Stortz, who is the former mayor of Bristol, is described as standing 5'10", with grey hair and brown eyes.
He weighs about 190 pounds and was last seen wearing a brown sweatshirt and khaki pants.
Police noted that Stortz walks with a cane.
Stortz is believed to be driving a 2010 gray Honda Accord Crosstour bearing Connecticut plates 840HZY.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Bristol Police at 860-584-3011.
