HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's Department of Public Health may reveal on Wednesday whether or not it's safe to eat the fish in the lower Farmington River.
For months, health officials advised people to not eat the fish due to the toxic chemical PFAS seeping into the water on a couple of occasions.
The fish consumption advisory impacts the river from Rainbow Dam to where the water meets the Connecticut River.
The state said it has been testing the water and soil in the area.
Channel 3 expects an update on the findings Wednesday night.
Earlier this month, a vintage WWII plane crashed and caught fire at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.
Firefighters put out the fire using a special foam that ended up in the Farmington River.
The foam contained PFAS, which health officials said is linked to cancer and other health complications.
PFAS isn't just in firefighting foam either. It can be found in nonstick cookware, personal care products and food packaging materials.
State agencies said they'll meet at the Windsor Town Hall for the meeting.
It will mark the second one in a month's time.
Officials are expected to reveal results for the surface water testing, the testing of fish tissue, and upcoming soil, well and sediment testing.
They're also expected to detail the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's response to cleanup efforts.
Fisherman told Channel 3 that they've had to go elsewhere to catch their fish. The only thing they've been able to do in the Farmington River is catch and release.
They said they hope Wednesday's meeting changes that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.