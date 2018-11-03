THOMASTON, CT (WFSB)- Police have announced Route 8 southbound in Thomaston near Exit 41 is now open. The roadway was closed due to a serious injury crash.
The crash happened around 8 a.m. this morning. The road was closed for several hours and re-opened around 12:30 p.m.
State Police said the crash happened near Exit 40 Northbound.
There is still no word on the extent of injuries at this time.
