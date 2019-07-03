MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – Water has been restored to the city following a water main break early Wednesday.
According to city officials, water was restored and the break was repaired.
Officials said residents may see some discoloration and if so, to run cold water until the water is clear.
The break happened at the intersection of East Main Street and State Street.
Police said traffic heading westbound on East Main Street will be diverted onto Pratt Street.
According to police, this will be an extensive project that will cause numerous downtown delays.
