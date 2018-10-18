HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- UPS is holding a hiring event on Friday, looking to sign-up nearly 40,000 employees for the upcoming holiday season.
The company is holding 170 hiring fairs across the country on Friday, one of them being in Hartford on Friday.
The hiring event in Hartford will be held at 90 Locust St., beginning at 9 a.m.
Last month, UPS said it launched plans "to hire 100,000 seasonal workers to support its annual holiday shipping rush, and UPS Brown Friday is part of that effort."
If you can't attend a hiring fair can still apply online, here.
