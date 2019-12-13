SOUTHINGTON (WFSB) - A UPS worker is under fire for throwing a package at a house in Southington while making a delivery.
Everyone who drives by this Planstville home knows Cheryl loves everything about Christmas. The lights, the trees, even the shopping!
"I have a lot of extra Christmas presents this year," Cheryl said Friday.
But Cheryl says it's a good thing Santa doesn't deliver gifts the way a ups employee did today. Check out this surveillance video she captured. The driver just chucks Cheryl's package splat against her garage door!
"He had his package in his hand almost like he was throwing a baseball and I heard a boom," she said.
Fortunately, nothing in the package which included clothing, a coffee mug, and several ornaments was broken but the more Cheryl watched the video the angrier she felt. Her happy holidays nearly transformed to bah humbug!
"I’m looking at the video and I’m like did he really just throw that package like that? I used other words, but I won’t say ‘em."
But friends of Cheryl - who asked us not to use her last name on camera - knew right away this package pitcher made a big mistake.
"Oh they did oh they did. They definitely picked the wrong person to mess with on that one," friend Roxanne Miranda said Friday.
Cheryl shared the video on social media where it went viral--now UPS is investigating.
In a statement to Eyewitness News, a UPS spokesperson said, "UPS employees receive regular training on the company’s methods and procedures to safely transport and deliver packages. We will investigate the situation and take appropriate action."
Cheryl hopes the holiday hurler finds a new occupation that requires a little less of what she loves - The Christmas spirit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.