HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The State Legislature Judiciary Committee will hold a public hearing on Monday on a bill that would toughen criminal consequences for “upskirting.”
The mission statement for the proposed bill puts it clearly: “To make it unlawful to take ‘upskirt’ photos without consent even if the victim is in a public place.”
The current definition of voyeurism is limiting for upskirting. State Senator Heather Somers of Groton wants to expand the definition of voyeurism to include language that would include “up-skirt” images such as pictures or video taken in public without a person’s consent. According to Senator Somers, prosecuting upskirting cases is tough when they happen in a public place.
Three teenagers at Nathan Hale Ray High School in East Haddam were arrested for upskirting following an extensive investigation by state police.
“I personally feel like we just need to talk more about consequences and understand more about, this is what happens, you cannot do this, it’s wrong,” said Healey Lovell, a home-schooled student from East Haddam.
The upskirting bill introduced this legislative session would up those consequences.
The hearing will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford. More information can be found here.
Connecticut is dying and this is the best they have. I feel like I'm back in student gov't from the 8th Grade.
