HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Leaders in the city of Hartford say they’re seeing an uptick in positive coronavirus cases, which could potentially lead to some big changes at public schools.
On Tuesday afternoon, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin joined the superintendent of schools to give an update on a potential shift to a hybrid learning model.
This came as an increase in weekly coronavirus cases is being seen, officials said.
As of the coronavirus statistics released on Tuesday, Hartford has seen more than 3,300 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Mayor Bronin said the positivity rate is 2.6%, which is putting the schools on alert.
Right now in Hartford, kindergarten through ninth grade are doing full in-person learning, and grades 10 through 12 are using the hybrid method.
School Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez says if the COVID-19 positivity rate continues to climb, they will have to switch to hybrid learning for younger grades, and full remote for high schools.
“If it does continue to increase locally, we really have to consider the impact,” she said, adding that the potential impact would be that the transmission would happen in schools sooner.
She said the date they would switch over is Oct. 19.
Leaders say the increase can be tied to a number of factors, like “COVID fatigue,” and more and more activity resuming.
There asking people to be vigilant, wear masks, and respond to contract tracers to help numbers stay low.
“The faster you share info about who you’ve been with, where you’ve been, where you work, what settings you might have been exposed to, or you might have exposed others to it, the faster our team can work to keep others safe,” Bronin said.
Torres-Rodriguez said so far, 32 people in the Hartford school system have tested positive for COVID-19.
She said they will continue to watch the numbers in Hartford over the next few days, and will make an announcement on Oct. 12.
