SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Even though this winter got off to a slow start, February has been full of snow, meaning more money for those who are in the snow removal business.
“It’s pretty crazy this year,” said Dominic DiMauro, the owner of Coastal Creations in Southington.
His company does snow removal, mainly for commercial buildings, and some home driveways.
“Keeping busy, the guys are getting hours, they appreciate it. And the customers we work for and service, they seem to be happy with it,” DiMauro said.
However, he said more snow also comes with more challenges.
Several snowstorms around the same time wears the equipment down and also makes it harder for crews to find areas to move the snow.
“Now we have nowhere to put the snow. So, once you start getting it over and over and over, you’re limited to where you can put it,” DiMauro said.
This year’s winter is proving to be much different from previous winters when there was little snowfall.
“It’s definitely alright for business. But you know, it’s feast or famine. Last year we got nothing and we still had all the bills and overhead expenses that we have this year, and this year, at least, we have something going on,” DiMauro said.
This winter’s cleanup is far from over.
Plus, if you're not a fan of the snow, you've probably had enough of winter by now.
"I’m a little tired of the snow. I’m about ready, as I said, for the flowers to be poking up through the ground and make me think that spring is coming," said Mary Ellen D'Angelo, of Plantsville.
