BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - It’s an initiative to keep children in the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor’s Screen and Stay program was launched last month, but one school district is already dropping out from participating.

The Bristol school district sent an email to parents on Friday saying there has been an increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate and they’re simply going back to procedures they used before.

After agreeing to jump on the policy, Bristol Public Schools has decided now to drop out, saying...

“We will implement screening and quarantine procedures previously used while continuing to monitor positivity rates.”

They say since December 1, they’ve had more than 270 positive cases.

“Unfortunately, we have also experienced four instances of school cohorts of students converting to being positive with the COVID-19 virus while participating in Screen and Stay," the district said in a statement.

81 percent of Connecticut public school districts are taking part in the Screem and Stay program.

It allows students and staff who are not fully vaccinated to remain in school after close contact with a COVID-19 case, that is if they were wearing masks and don’t develop any symptoms.

Some parents agree with Bristol’s decision.

"Protecting our kids is the most important. It’s all I care about, so if Bristol wants to take that step and do what’s working for us as a town and district, I’m all for it," Chelsey Oaks of Bristol said.

The governor mentioned Monday he wants to add more COVID testing in schools.

Twenty percent of schools decided not to participate, some saying what they’re doing is working or they’d like to wait until after the holidays and go from there.