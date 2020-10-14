HARTFORD (WFSB) - A violent weekend in the capital city is being followed by a violent week.
Over the last several days, there have been shootings in Hartford, sending people to the hospital.
One shooting was deadly.
Mayor Luke Bronin says COVID-19 plays a role - but it's difficult to pinpoint the exact cause.
The Hartford Police Union says the rise in crime is connected to officers taking a step back.
“This year it seems like a spike- like out of control now,” Reverend Henry Brown of mother United Against Violence said.
Reverend Brown says he can't point to what's driving a surge in violence in Hartford-- but believes there are layers to it.
“It's so much contributing to this violence,” Brown said “You got so many young people that don’t have anything to do. They don’t have food on the table.”
Since Friday - Eyewitness News has confirmed at least one person has been killed and at least six people injured in shootings across the capital city.
Mayor Luke Bronin says the domino effect of COVID-19 could be playing a role. As far as Hartford police
“We’ve got more officers out there on the street now than in recent memory,” Bronin said.
But the Hartford Police Union released a statement earlier this week saying the exact opposite.
The union says, "Police officers are taking a step back and not proactively patrolling their communities due to the uncertainty and vagueness of the police accountability act."
The statement goes on to say, "If police officers are not supported and given the tools needed but the government for which they are employed, crime will continue to rise."
This comes as the city is assembling a civilian crisis response team to assist people with mental health emergencies.
They've also reallocated and reduced six percent of the police department's budget for other city matters.
“The police officers that I know and that I deal with are doing their job,” Brown said. “The only way we can stop the violence- it has to be the people that live here in Hartford.”
Mothers United Against Violence will be holding a vigil and rally on October 21st.
It will be held at Dunkin Donuts Park at 5 pm.
