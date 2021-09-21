(WFSB) - New Britain High School will go remote for the next three days and we’re learning this shift isn’t because of COVID, rather, the city's mayor says it's because of a increase in violence.
The school district says it needs a “reset”.
District officials say a combination of several incidents at the school lead them to make this decision.
A letter went out to parents today saying a reset is needed, because some students haven’t been able to adjust to the school's expectations.
“It just feels like we’re kind of backtracking now," New Britain High student Kimberly Beslanga tells us.
“You’ve got stuff like people vandalizing the school and stuff like that. It’s just nonsense," New Britain High student Marcus Caccio says.
The New Britain school district is hitting the reset button on the school year, but for some students, it feels like a setback.
"It’s my last year so it’s just sucks to see like all the immaturity of the kids and for that to be the reason that we’re going back remote," noted Caccio.
In a letter to students and families, Principal Damon Pearce explained the past fourteen days have been an adjustment for some, getting used to being around more than 2,000 students again and the district has decided to go remote for the remainder of the week so:
“..building administrators and support staff can identify those students who are struggling to adjust to NBHS expectations and develop programming for them in preparation for a full return.”
This comes just five days after the superintendent sent out a letter about New Britain High School students taking part in a TikTok trend.
The challenge encourages students to record themselves stealing and damaging school property.
Senior Marcus Caccio has seen videos of students trying the challenge.
“There was a video going around that there was a monitor from the lunchroom stolen and then there was a sink that was also stolen I’ve heard of," Caccio explained.
The school district says students will return to the classroom by grade starting next week. Seniors won’t return until Thursday and Friday.
Kimberly Beslanga says it’ll be tough week for her and other students to go back to remote learning.
“It feels weird, especially because being a low income student and not having that same education at home and same environment and space to really focus, and, you know, one-to-one conversation with your teachers. It’s a little hard," said Beslanga.
In the letter that went out to families, the principal also asked parents to talk to their children about acceptable and appropriate behavior in school.
We reached out to the school district and asked if New Britain police responded to any of the incidents. They said they could not comment on that, but did add they have a school resource officer that responds to incidents in the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.