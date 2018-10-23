WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Wallingford police warn a crime of convenience is on the rise after a wave of car break-ins.
On Tuesday night, city leaders and community activists pledged to help investigators crack down on these crooks.
Police say catching these thieves is like a constant game of whack a mole, more pop up all over the place.
But, they appreciate that now the public is stepping up to help.
Wallingford homeowners got a chance to talk with law enforcement “Strangers coming onto your property violating things that you’ve worked really hard for,” said Jessica Teta.
Jessica Teta is talking about car break-ins which are up more than 20 percent in Wallingford this year compared to 2017.
Teta knows the crime all too well. She’s been victimized twice this year outside two different homes.
“There’s people that have moved to Wallingford recently thinking that it’s a safe town and then they’ve been victimized unfortunately,” said Teta.
Teta refused to take the crimes lying down. She created a city-wide neighborhood watch program that often meets with city leaders.
Dozens of people have attended her meetings and she believes it’s making a positive difference.
“I think it makes residents more confident in their town officials their police department and then it’s just a reconnection with your community,” said Teta.
Wallingford Deputy Police Chief Marc Mikulski addressed Teta’s group and local leaders at Tuesday’s town council meeting about the issue.
He says investigators are making progress and just arrested five teens for break-ins on Monday, but Mikulski knows the crime won’t just disappear.
“It’s an uptick and a trend, it’s the low hanging fruit. People don’t want to do a crime where it’s a possibility of getting caught. This is easy at night in the dark,” said Mikulski.
Mikulski says the criminals target unlocked cars but some
victims including Teta had locked their doors.
She believes the city is moving in the right direction, but she admits her life will never be quite the same. The thieves stole her peace of mind.
“I never leave valuables in my car my car is locked all the time we’ve increased our surveillance around our home and now we’re trying to educate other residents on best practices,” Teta said.
Wallingford police say most of the time they target neighborhoods near highways and investigators believe most of these criminals are juveniles from out of town. In fact, most of the teens arrested yesterday are from New Haven.
