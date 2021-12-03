NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- One of Connecticut’s most notable graduates was back home on Friday to accept an award.
Miguel Cardona, who was appointed U.S. Education Secretary, was at Central Connecticut State University to receive a Distinguished Alumni Award. He graduated in 1997.
When Cardona was a student at CCSU, he was a member of LASO, the Latino American Student Organization.
He met with Latino students on Friday, where he said being part of LASO was very important when he was a college student, saying it helped him embrace his culture and be proud of who he was.
Cardona was the first in his family to go to college. After that, he went on to big things.
He was the youngest principal in the state, and an assistant superintendent. Then he became Connecticut’s commissioner of education.
Cardona, in his education career, has been a strong supporter of diversity and a passion for equity.
These days, Cardona has an important role during the pandemic, which is how to keep schools open safely.
Ninety-nine percent of students across the country are in back in school full time. Cardona said he wants to keep it that way.
As for his time at Central, he said his parents first raised him and then Central did, saying it shaped him and guided his life.
