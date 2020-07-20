WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The use of deadly force on a suspect in Waterbury over the winter was appropriate, states attorneys found.
New Britain State’s Attorney Brian Preleski and Chief State’s Attorney Richard J. Colangelo, Jr. released the report on Monday.
A news conference happened 10:30 a.m.
Waterbury police officer Ronald W. Tompkins III shot and killed 57-year-old Edward Gendron on Jan. 20, police said.
RELATED: Police identify man killed in Waterbury officer-involved shooting
Officers were called to a multi-family home on Craigie Avenue just after noon on that day.
The property manager said a tenant found a bullet hole between a common wall.
When they approached the suspect, police said a struggle ensued between Gendron, who had a gun, and Tompkins.
A witness reported that Tompkins repeatedly told Gendon to not reach for the gun, but the suspect did anyway.
When Tompkins pulled out his own gun, the witness reported that Gendron referenced shooting the officer.
Gendron ended up being shot twice in the chest, the report said.
A toxicology report found Gendron to have a significant amount of alcohol in his system at the time of his death accompanied by amphetamine and methamphetamine.
The state's attorneys report said Gendron's gun was found at the scene.
While there were variations in the accounts from Tompkins and a key witness about what happened, both the officer and the witness believed Gendron was going to shoot Tompkins.
Channel 3 was told that Gendron was a registered gun owner.
Police said they had been to the address before for other types of calls.
They would not say what the calls were for or how many.
An eviction notice for a tenant at that address was filed in December. The notice said the tenant had unauthorized pets and roommates. It also said there was excessive noise from the defendant and/or his company, for which neighbors have been complaining.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.