ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - Ansonia police said an officer-involved shooting happened on Thursday night.
Ansonia police said officers were confronted on Myrtle Avenue by a suspect who was armed with a knife around 8 p.m. on Thursday.
A news conference is set for 11 a.m. Stream it here.
Ansonia police and state police had both been on scene investigating since the shooting happened.
State police described it as a "use of force" investigation on Friday morning.
The large police investigation shut down part of Myrtle Avenue in Ansonia into Friday morning.
However, the crime tape came down and the street reopened around 6:45 a.m.
Police confirmed that a man had been shot.
Officers and troopers were seen going up and down a driveway on the street, between numbers 81 and 83 Myrtle Ave.
No other details were released.
